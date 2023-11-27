New lot improves parking at Vernon's Carlson Park

Photo: City of Vernon

Access to a Vernon park is now easier, with the addition of a new parking lot.

A partnership between the city and FortisBC provided the lot at Carlson Park, off Bench Row Road.

“Carlson Park has always been a wonderful spot to take a nice little walk in the woods, but parking was always an issue,” says Mayor Victor Cumming. “Residents who enjoy visiting this hidden gem, now have a safe and easily accessible place to park.”

The city-owned lot has 12 parking stalls, including one accessible space. The fenced area has a double dog gate to help control on- and off-leash areas.

Fortis and the city completed a land sale agreement for 0.45 acres in the spring to accommodate a pressure regulation station and parking lot.

“The proximity of our system upgrades to the Carlson Park off-leash dog area provided an exciting opportunity for FortisBC to give back to the community,” said FortisBC project director Scott Bartlett.

“As we are committed to making our systems even safer, we decided to construct a parking lot beside our facility to provide a safe place for the public to park their vehicles when accessing the park, rather than on the side of the road.”

The parking lot will be open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.