Catch a Gordon Lightfoot tribute show for two days only in Vernon

A Gordon Lightfoot tribute show is coming to Vernon.

Jack Semple will be playing at both 1516 Pub and Girll and the Vernon Performing Arts Centre in February.

“Regina blues and guitar legend Jack Semple returns to Vernon with his tribute to Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot,” promoters say.

“The Juno Award winner brings his virtuosic guitar skills and a supporting cast of local musicians to these special concerts.”

The show is presented by Vernon Catering and Hospitality Group.

The show at 1516 Pub is on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., 100 tickets are available and cost $75 including taxes and fees.

Tickets for the Performing Arts Centre show are $55 including taxes and fees.

Organizers say there will also be a limited number of economy tickets for $30.

That show is on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.