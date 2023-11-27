Gotta go ... Lumby calls for entries in annual outhouse races

Photo: Lumby Outhouse Races

These outhouse have got the runs ... no, not that kind.

Biffies will be on the move, literally, when the Lumby Outhouse Races return in January.

Organizers of the third annual event are putting out a call for entries for the Jan. 21 event.

Racing action takes place starting at noon, at the Salmon Trail parking lot in Lumby.

There’s still time to enter an outhouse, but there’s a maximum of 20 racers allowed.

“Businesses, community groups, friends, and families are all welcome to put in teams,” says Darren Schmidt.

“The entry fee is $50 per team, with all proceeds benefitting the Monashee Trail Society and local trail initiatives in the Lumby area.”

Racers will use customized outhouse sleds as their racing “chariots.” Teams of three will include two pushers and one rider sitting on the throne.

Head-to-head racing will determine the winner through multiple heats.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Teams can register on or before Jan. 19, 2024 by emailing [email protected].