Vernon Winter Carnival is just 67 days away

The countdown to carnival officially got underway on Saturday with a special event in downtown Vernon.

Spirit Square, in front of the museum, was a beehive of activity as hundreds of people took in the festivities.

Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Kris Fuller said the 63rd annual event kicks off in just 67 days.

Saturday's activities included ice carvings, winter fairies, jopo and joppette, food trucks, music, and of course, games.

“Our theme for 2023 is games,” Fuller said.

Carnival takes place from Feb. 2 to Feb. 11, and Fuller said the light-up event was just small taste of the fun to be had at Vernon's biggest party of the year.

Carnival will feature dozens of events from old favourites to new outings.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 and as history has shown, there will likely be a lineup before the carnival office opens at 9 a.m.

However, there is an easier way to get tickets to the popular event.

“Everything is online so you can go to vernonwintercarnival.com,” Fuller said.

“If you do pop down to the shop we will help you out, but we do want everyone to get their tickets online.”

For more information on carnival events, times and places, visit their website.