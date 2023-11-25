Coldstream's Rotary Pier will be rebuilt by Burton Marine Pile Driving

Photo: District of Coldstream

Burton Marine Pile Driving has been awarded the request for proposal for reconstruction of Coldstream's beloved pier on Kalamalka Lake.

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council will receive an update from staff on the project.

In a report to council last year, it was revealed Rotary Pier is in need of major repairs.

The estimated cost to repair the pier with steel pilings is $500,000.

Three Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas will be chipping in a total of $70,000 towards the project.

Area B is contributing $10,000, Area C is donating $50,000 and Electoral Area D will be providing $10,000.

Environmental and archaeological (land disturbance) permits have been submitted to the province and construction timing will depend on approval of those permits.

The earliest the project could start is the spring 2024.

During the interim, parks will continue to monitor the pier and ensure it remains safe for use.

In January, council was told in its present condition, the pier could collapse in five years.