Armstrong students learn American Sign Language to communicate with new student

When Bella first arrived at Armstrong's Highland Park Elementary School, no one knew American Sign Language.

But that soon changed.

Having moved from Northern B.C., her new school had no ASL users, but after her arrival, some students were wanting to learn sign language so they could communicate with their new friend.

And at the School District 83 Board of Education meeting last week, several students demonstrated their skills to trustees.

In a presentation that was in sign language, spoken and in closed captioning, it was as accessible as possible, said Kristina Baker, itinerant Hearing Resource Teacher for SD83.

“Never have I seen so many students who learned ASL in that short of time. They should be really proud of themselves. Bella and her school mates are a crucial reminder that when given the opportunity, kids shift easily from acceptance to celebration and when they do, it impacts an entire school culture,” Baker said.

The group introduced themselves in sign language and helped trustees, and those in the audience, learn some simple signs such as hello, thank you, and the signs for different pets.

Baker told trustees because she is an itinerant teacher, she has the opportunity to work with a variety of administrators, teachers, CEAs and students.

“The district’s mission and vision that we want to empower students to become confident, curious and caring individuals who thrive in their learning, relationships, and community and to prepare our students to become educated citizens who contribute positively to a dynamic, sustainable, and diverse world,” she said. “And I believe what is being showcased here today embodies all of that.”

Baker told trustees that Bella moving to the school provided Highland Park with an opportunity to model the school district’s mission and vision in real time.

“An exceptional signing certified education assistant (CEA) Meagan Hirvinen was hired to support Bella and the rest of the school. She works with Bella and other students when Bella is away,” Baker said, adding when 'Ms. Meagan' has time she goes into other classes and shows students signing.

Hirvinen has also created an ASL leadership group that Baker said “has been enormously successful. Her dedication is inspiring.”

Baker added that Bella was fortunate to have the same dedicated teacher, Jenny Daughtry, for two years. During those years, Daughtry listened, learned and embraced the importance of ASL as a compulsory and integrated element of all subject manner.

“She worked with Meagan and I to incorporate ASL into more than just a 15-minute language lesson at the beginning of the day,” Baker said.

“After two years I can honestly say I have never seen so many students who can sign as well as they do in my career. If you show up at Highland Park on any given day you might see a group of students at an assembly signing the national anthem, or groups of leadership students signing Pete the Cat to a group of grade ones. It is something that deserves to be highlighted as what inclusion can look like when it is truly embraced by a school,” Baker said.

“Bella and her school mates are a crucial reminder that when given the opportunity, kids shift easily from acceptance to celebration and when they do it impacts an entire school culture.”

