City of Vernon Business Walks found one third of businesses said finding employees was difficult

Photo: Darren Handschuh

One of the biggest challenge facing downtown Vernon businesses is finding employees.

The City of Vernon Business Walks report will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Monday and among the findings was that 29 per cent of businesses were having a hard time recruiting employees.

On Oct. 26, administration, in co-ordination with community economic development organizations and some members of council, participated in the 2023 Vernon Business Walks event.

Area community economic development organizations included Community Futures North Okanagan, Downtown Vernon Association and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Business walkers visited approximately 90 businesses and completed 73 surveys throughout the community for a “temperature check” of the local business climate, to identify potential connections between local business needs and available business support programs and identify potential opportunities for future business support initiatives to be provided by one of the community economic development organizations.

Highlights from the survey results include:

73 completed surveys that represented more than 700 local jobs

80 per cent of businesses report the current state of their business as being either "Fair-Steady" or "Good-lncreasing"

Clientele and location were the two leading attributes identified as what surveyed businesses like most about doing business in Vernon

Nearly one-third of surveyed businesses identified "Finding Employees" as the biggest challenge facing their business

Surveyed businesses were most interested in accessing training related to marketing and digital marketing, hiring and human resources and financin

One third of surveyed businesses had hired an immigrant worker in the last year

Looking ahead to 2024, 59% of surveyed businesses expected more revenues than 2023 and 36% expected similar revenues to 2023

48% of surveyed business were identified for follow up actions

Administration has developed a follow-up list of local businesses along with the nature of the follow up action and responsible organization which has been distributed amongst local economic development partners.