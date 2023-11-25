Construction of water feature at Vernon's newest park is now complete

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon's Civic Park is another step closer to completion.

Construction of the water feature at the downtown park is now complete.

Construction of the shade structure (pavilion) foundation and concrete has also been done with the completion of the structure and benches scheduled for December.

Construction on the park building and public washrooms is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2024.

The park is located at the former Civic Arena site, 31st Street and 39th Avenue.

The amenities of the park were selected after extensive public consultation.