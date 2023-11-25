Paving now complete on Vernon's Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path project

Photo: City of Vernon

All paving on the Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path is now complete.

Vernon city council will receive a report on the project at their regular meeting Monday.

“In order to ensure a high-quality long-lasting road structure, paving of the top lift on Silver Star Road has been scheduled for the spring of 2024. The road will be open in both directions for the winter,” the report states.

Caution signs will be placed on Silver Star Road where the pavement transitions from two lifts of asphalt to one.

The Silver Star Road median lighting project is also coming along.

The street lights and required infrastructure have been installed and the contractor has scheduled BC Hydro for the power connection.

Changes to the pavement markings leading to the intersection of Phoenix Drive and Silver Star Road are in progress.

“These changes were initiated in response to a design review of the previously completed development work to complete the median and street lights on Silver Star Road and public safety complaints regarding the previous pavement markings," the report says.

The project includes road realignment, construction of a three-metre-wide path, ditching, new signalized crosswalks, new curb and gutter, and the relocation of catch basins and hydro poles.

It cost approximately $5.9 million, of which $500,000 has been funded through the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, and the remaining funds have come from the city’s capital projects budget.