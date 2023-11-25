High Rate Anaerobic Digester in operation at Vernon Water Reclamation Centre

Photo: File photo

The High-Rate Anaerobic Digester at the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre is up and running.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will receive a report on the project that was completed in May.

“A 14-day performance test was successfully completed in September, 2023 with no issues,” the report states.

The plant is now in operation under the care and control of City of Vernon staff who are currently adjusting the main plant chemistry to account for the diversion of high-strength waste to the HRAD facility.

"The addition of the HRAD facility will enhance the effluent quality and significantly defer expansion requirements," a June 2022 report to council said.

The project generated some controversy last year with people questioning a tax hike associated with the HRAD.