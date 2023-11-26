City of Vernon asked to approve LED lighting project for airport

Photo: City of Vernon

City of Vernon staff are seeking council's approval to implement a bright idea at the local airport.

At its Monday meeting, city council will be asked to authorize funding to install LED lights at the Vernon airport.

“The airfield lighting at the Vernon Airport was originally installed in 1998. Since that time, consistent maintenance and improvements have ensured the safe movement of aircraft during hours of low light and darkness, in compliance with Transport Canada regulatory standards,” the report states.

Over the past 10 years, many lighting components at the airport have been upgraded to lower cost and lower maintenance LED lighting alternatives, including the successful LED conversion of three hazard beacons with power supplied by solar and battery, two windsocks, and most recently, eight apron floodlights.

The largest remaining airfield lighting system using incandescent and halogen bulbs consists of about 134 lighting fixtures located along the runway and taxiway edges. These bulbs must be replaced, at minimum, each year at a cost of about $3,500.

“For comparison, LED runway/taxiway fixtures have a life expectancy of 15 years resulting in a significant cost saving in annual maintenance. The estimated cost to upgrade the airport runway and taxiway edge lighting to LED is $100,000,” the report says.

“This would also include the cost to upgrade the aircraft radio-controlled aerodrome lighting (ARCAL) system.”

The ARCAL is a radio device used by pilots to remotely turn airfield lights on when required during approach or departure.

The system is 25 years old and is due for replacement.

The estimated savings of electricity and maintenance costs associated with this project is $5,500 a year.

In 2021, the Apron Rehabilitation and Expansion project was approved by council with a budget of $1,029,699 funded from the casino reserve. The project was completed in May, $307,000 under budget.

Administration is recommending that council consider using $100,000 of the remaining funds from the Apron Rehabilitation project to fund the Airport Runway and Taxiway Lighting LED upgrade project.