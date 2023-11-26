Vernon council expecting report on fire rescue services, emergency program next year

Photo: Castanet file photo

A review of Vernon fire services is underway with a report expected in the new year.

During the 2023 budget approval process, city council approved funding for a third party, core service review of fire rescue services and the city's emergency program.

A staff report prepared for Monday's council meeting said the review is timely as the current fire services strategic plan is near completion.

Through a competitive bidding process, Tim Pley & Associates were selected to undertake the project. According to the report, this firm has an in-depth knowledge of fire services as well as local and provincial governance. The team also has legal expertise helpful when considering changing legislation, agreements and contracts.

During the week of Nov. 13, 2023, the team was in Vernon to meet with stakeholders about how the current strategic plan has been implemented, and how successful the plan has been to spur effective and efficient service delivery.

“Over the next few months the team is working through documentation, reports, bylaws, legislation, agreements, contracts, budgets, council resolutions, statistics, mapping and trends in order to provide both a report card of past performance along with best professional advice on priorities to consider in the next strategic planning process,” the report said.

“We anticipate a consultants’ presentation to council in January of 2024. Once informed by council direction coming out of the January meeting, fire rescue services will create a new strategic plan. We are intending to have the new plan in front of council for consideration in May of 2024.”