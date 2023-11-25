City report recommends council align RV living rules with Agricultural Land Commission

Photo: Tracey Prediger

RV living within the City of Vernon is back on council's agenda, Monday.

Following a local family piling up mounting fines for moving into an RV on family agricultural property in Vernon, council requested a "focused report" on the matter.

That report, to be considered Monday discusses the feasibility of allowing third dwellings and RVs on Agricultural Land Reserve property.

That is not currently allowed within city limits, but is OK'd by the Agricultural Land Commission.

The report to council suggests aligning city policy with the ALC or, alternatively, a permitting process with additional regulations. Thirdly, council could opt for temporary use permits, or prohibit them altogether.



Meanwhile, the Watkins family continues to rack up bylaw fines.

But, Lee Watkins holds out hope council will "keep this as simple as possible" and align city zoning bylaws with ALR regulations.

"Hopefully they make this quick and simple on Monday," he said.

Watkins is suggesting, if the city refuses to waive his mounting fines, that council choose a charity that he will donate the amount to.

"How about they suggest a charity or foundation, and we will donate the amount owing to that particular charity, instead of paying bylaw, since this was supposed to all be sorted at the beginning of this year with the original report and we would have never been fined in the first place," he said.

The city would cede some control over such arrangements if it does align with the the ALR, such as on environmental impact, aesthetics, and land use conflicts.

The Watkins say their situation is one way around the housing crunch across the region.

Prohibiting RV living could limit options for affordable and flexible housing and displace those like the Watkins. It would also require significant resources for monitoring and enforcement.

"The province has embarked upon a strategic shift in the planning framework in efforts to accelerate more housing options for people in need. They have introduced significant legislation targeting a more inclusionary path for the provision of housing as well as instructing municipalities to streamline permitting processes," the city report states.

"The ability for property owners in the ALR to achieve additional dwelling units is consistent with this strategy, including the use of RVs as dwelling units.

"It does not seem to be appropriate for the municipality to restrict the province's vision for housing."