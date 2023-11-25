Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society presenting literacy skills workshop

Photo: NOYFSS

The North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society wants to help children and adults turn the page.

NOYFSS and the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan have teamed up for Turning the Page: A literacy skills workshop for parents, guardians, grandparents and caregivers interested in learning ways they can support young readers.

The workshop will be held Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kids age six to 12 can also participate in this workshop, with separate reading activities just for kids.

Caregiver participants will learn skills and tools that will encourage a love of reading at home, boost reading abilities and create healthy reading routines.

The workshop will also teach easy games and strategies to keep reading fun for both adults and kids.

This workshop is best suited for caregivers with kids in elementary school – Grade K-7 and kids aged 6-12.

This is a free workshop but participants must pre-register as space is limited.

To register, click here or call 250-545-3572.