Garbage at north entrance to Vernon remains an eyesore

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Garbage at the northern entrance to Vernon remains a concern despite ongoing cleanup of homeless camps along Swan Lake.

A report to Vernon council provides an update on the situation.

RCMP are working closely with area private land owners (Ministry of Transportation, CN Rail and Regional District of North Okanagan) to clean up several sites along the lake, the report states.

"The Ministry of Social Development is also assisting with connecting occupants to services during the transition.

"Shelter occupants were notified of the unlawful occupancy of private land by the RCMP on Nov. 9, and advised to leave the property by 4 p.m. Nov. 17. Area cleanup occurred the week of Nov. 20," the report states.

Temporary shelter sites and related material near the Highway 97 overpass are the responsibility of MOTI and "removal of rubbish material would be at their discretion," the report continues.

City bylaw staff have contacted ministry's contractor to inquire about when cleanup around the overpass will be conducted.

The areas are outside city limits, within the RDNO.

"City staff do not have the jurisdictional authority to conduct operations outside of municipal boundaries," the report adds.

The ministry contractor advised that a cleanup should occur soon and that they have been instructed not to address the issue until a risk mitigation plan is in place.

Temporary shelter and rubbish concerns were also raised about RDNO property north of Vernon Square Mall, between Highway 97 and BX Creek.

"Bylaw compliance is aware of this property, but have not received any recent complaints or concerns," the report states.