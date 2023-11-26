Report to Vernon council indicates scooter injuries low, most not serious

226204
Results from a survey on Vernon's e-scooter pilot program reveal a generally positive reception.

According to the survey, most riders use the scooters for short trips, with 81 per cent reporting rides of 20 minutes or less.

One-third of riders reported using rental e-scooters once or twice during the past year, while 10 per cent used them at least once a week.

E-scooters replaced some car trips, with 71 per cent of riders saying they would have driven or caught a ride if the scooters weren't available. Seventeen per cent of riders said they drove much less, ranging from half as much to getting rid of their car altogether.

Self-reported injuries involving the scooters were low.

Most injuries were minor and did not require a visit to the doctor.

Out of 554 riders who responded to the survey, there were 49 reported injuries. Nine had moderate injuries, and three had severe injuries that needed a hospital stay.

Vernon was selected in 2021 as a three-year pilot city for e-scooter use on public roads.

Neuron Mobility was awarded a contract that has been extended until April 2024.

The main motivations given for using e-scooters were fun, convenience, and ease of travel.

Non-riders, especially older adults and those with mobility challenges, expressed concerns about sharing sidewalks with scooter riders.

Meanwhile, Neuron is focusing on safety, noting in a presentation to council it has hosted more than 26 community Scoot Safe events and given away more than 1,000 helmets.

In May, Neuron launched a Road Safety Week campaign that appeared directly before riders started their trips, and at the end of September, riders began to see new safety messaging in-app.

Messages remind riders of age requirements, to park properly, and to have one rider per scooter.

Parking mats were also introduced to improve parking compliance.

