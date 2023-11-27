City of Vernon infrastructure report says most assets in OK shape, but $166M needed in replacements

Photo: City of Vernon

Most of Vernon's civic infrastructure is in fair to good condition.

However, a significant portion of the city's infrastructure has reached the end of its useful life, a report to council states.

In an update to the rolling five-year infrastructure program, staff lay out priorities for renewal investment.

"Renewal projects are selected based on risk management, which incorporates condition assessments and criticality," the report states.

The city owns infrastructure with a total replacement value of approximately $1.9 billion.

The current infrastructure backlog is estimated at $166 million, which represents assets that are in poor condition, have reached the end of their estimated service life, but are still providing service.

The rolling plan is updated annually in seven categories: buildings, drainage, major construction, organizational capacity, parks, wastewater, and transportation.

Drainage projects have risen in priority with flooding in recent years, the report states.



Recently completed flood mapping, risk assessment and mitigation work recommended high priority structural mitigation work on BX Creek and Vernon Creek. Administration is moving forward with preliminary work, and a grant application has been made to Emergency Management BC for the 43rd Street Vernon Creek crossing.

Major construction projects include 35th Avenue, 32nd Avenue, Alexis Park Drive, and the forthcoming Active Living Centre.

ALC completion will be followed by development of Kin Racetrack Athletic Park, and it's recommended that plan be revisited and site constraints are better understood. Planning is expected in 2025, design in 2026, and start of construction in 2027.

Renewal projects in Polson Park are expected to run from 2026 through 2028.

The 32nd Avenue project from Pleasant Valley Road to 15th Street is planned to continue in 2024 and 2025.

"This work will replace mostly failed infrastructure and poor condition transportation assets on a busy collector road," the council report states.

The 20th Street project from Pleasant Valley Road to 43rd Avenue is planned for 2026.

"This corridor is in need of replacement and updates due to asset condition and the recent changes to 43rd Avenue intersection.



"As the annual capital budget continues to grow, so does the demand for resources to complete the projects. The capital program has grown steadily from $6.8 million in 2013 to $29 million in 2024. Delivery of the growing capital program required investments in organizational capacity, which includes staff, tools and equipment, computer hardware and software."

Funding comes from taxation, a 1.9% cumulative infrastructure levy, gas tax revenue, gaming grants, development cost charges, and reserve funds.