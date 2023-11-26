Vernon's North Okanagan Optimists Club seeking donations for Children’s Christmas Gift House

Photo: The People Place

While Santa's Anonymous provides parents a chance to pick out gifts for their children, the Children’s Christmas Gift House allows children to get gifts for the adults in their lives.

The 18th annual event will be held at the People Place Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organized by the North Okanagan Optimists Club, donations are now being collected to help make Christmas a little more merry for financially strapped families.

“Children are given the opportunity to spend their loonies and toonies for the significant adult(s) in their life, while the adults enjoy cookies and a hot beverage,” said Melanie O'Hara-Hutchinson with the People Place.

“There will be a craft section for the kids waiting, while other children shop. New this year, there will be a grandparent’s section for children to shop for the older adults in their life.

“The North Okanagan Optimist Club, as well as the Men’s Shed and many volunteers, make this a vey special event for children in our community.”

Secondary students from local leadership programs will be volunteering as elves to help the children pick out gifts for their significant adults in their life.

Christmas cards will be available for children to write greetings, while volunteers wrap the gifts.

Donations from the community such as jewelry, new socks, gloves, holiday themed mugs, gift cards and more have been arriving daily. While women’s items are appreciated, men’s items are needed as well.

Suggestions include new men’s shaving or grooming sets, new and very gently used items are accepted.

“It’s a shopping event for children to purchase items that an adult would like for Christmas. Monetary gifts are collected as well so the North Okanagan Optimist Club can shop for the event,” O'Hara-Hutchinson said.

Donations of new wrapping tissue, baskets, holiday cards, ribbon, tape and more are being accepted as well.

Donation bins are located at The People Place, 3402 27th Ave., Royal LePage Downtown Realty, 4006 32nd Street, the Vernon Curling Club in the recreation complex and Ladies World, 4406 27th St.