Court rules against access to Kal Lake dock across rail trail

Photo: Jon Manchester

A North Okanagan couple have lost their fight to maintain access to their dock on Kalamalka Lake.

That's because it's separated from their property by the Okanagan Rail Trail.

In a BC Supreme Court decision this week, Justice Allan Betton ruled in favour of the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

He dismissed the claims of Myles and Catherine McGovern, who sought continued access to the dock.

The Highridge Road residents bought their property in 2005.

Developer Kestrel Global had previously obtained a licence for the private crossing of the railway corridor property prior to the rail trail's existence. That 10-year agreement expired in 2014.

Kestrel also received a provincial foreshore licence to build the dock in 2004. It also had a term of 10 years. In 2014, it was renewed for two years.

The RDNO acquired the rail corridor property in 2015.

The McGoverns said the RDNO previously supported their foreshore licence, but changed its position after it came into ownership of the railway corridor.

"Although the RDNO is not actively asking us to take enforcement action, for removal of the dock, they will not be providing consent for the dock to remain in place. As the dock cannot be authorized without their consent, it will still need to be removed," the Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resource Operations stated in 2017.

In 2021, a trespass notice was posted on the dock seeking its removal by July 31, 2021. That date was extended to June 30, 2023.

The notice of civil claim was filed May 19, 2021, and amended in June of that year.

The plaintiffs claimed a "proprietary estoppel" and that the RDNO went "back on its word." They sought an injunction, declaratory relief and/or damages.

However, the RDNO said the claims are statute barred as the applicable limitation period is two years.

"There is simply nothing indicating any expectation of a right or benefit over the rail trail corridor if and when the RDNO became the owner of it," Betton ruled.

"The plaintiffs’ evidence of a representation or assurance by the RDNO is inadequate. Further, the evidence that the alleged assurance gave rise to an expectation of a right or benefit over property is inadequate.

"Importantly, the basis for any expectation of any continued use of the dock past the 10-year term of the licence is far from clear."

Betton stated the RDNO is entitled to court costs, but did not order them be paid by the McGoverns.