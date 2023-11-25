Shoparama returns to Vernon Recreation Complex with 85 vendors

Photo: Castanet file photo

One of the biggest Christmas shopping events of the year is back.

The Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale takes place Dec. 2 and 3 at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium and gymnasium.

The 39th edition of Shoparama will feature a merry mix of artisans, entrepreneurs and home-based businesses from all over B.C.

Organizer Ingrid Baron says there will be 85 vendors and thousands of items to choose from.

Baron says the event will be full of “unique gift and decor items, baking, specialty foods, as well as entertainment, door prizes and an international-themed concession. There is so much different stuff.”

The event will be chock full of unique items that can't be found in big box stores.

“A lot of people have their favourites that they come back to check out every year, and we have quite a few new ones as well,” she said.

There will also be local buskers and spot prizes throughout the two-day event.

Admission is free, but people are encouraged to bring a cash donation for the Vernon Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign.

Shoparama is held twice a year and originally started 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. It has since morphed into one of the largest market events in Vernon.

“The Vernon Girls Alumni Trumpet Band will be doing a pop-up performance Saturday around noon,” adds Baron.

For more info email [email protected] or go to the Shoparama Facebook page.