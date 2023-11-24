Dust advisory issued for Vernon area

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The air up there is not so good.

A late-season dust advisory has been issued for the Vernon area by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health.

The alert was issued Friday morning because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation or dust suppression.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes as well as those with respiratory infections such as COVID, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Those with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.