Mayor doubts speculation tax inclusion will free up many rentals in Coldstream

Coldstream's mayor says the district didn't receive any notice the speculation and vacant home tax was being expanded to include it.

But she still supports it.

Whether it will have much effect is another matter.

The provincial government announced on Wednesday the tax is being expanded to 13 new communities, including Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Peachland, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, Parksville, and Qualicum Beach.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte says Coldstream wasn't consulted on the expansion, and the first she learned of it was when the Ministry of Finance contacted her the day before the announcement.

"It's always annoying when yet another tax comes along," Hoyte said during a break from meetings in Vancouver.

"But, the District of Coldstream supports the province's Homes for People Plan.

"I'm not sure why we weren't consulted."

Hoyte said she's not aware of "a huge amount of empty homes" in Coldstream.

She feels the impact will be minimal.

"It won't affect most people ... I suspect it won't free up a lot of homes for rent in Coldstream."

Hoyte said vacation or short-term rental homes often tend to be high-dollar lakefront homes that would out of reach of the vast majority of renters.

"Summer homes will be impacted, snowbirds also, and they will have to make some decisions."

Hoyte says to avoid the tax winter snowbirds will have to make sure they are not out of the country longer than six months.

"People will have to fill out the forms ... make some adjustments if they are out of the country."

Vernon's mayor has yet to comment on the city's inclusion in the tax on second and vacation homes.

The tax is being touted as a way to "turn more empty units into homes for people," the province announced Wednesday.

"There's something wrong when people are buying up investment homes and keeping them empty while others are living in vehicles and can't find housing," said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.