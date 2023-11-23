Closed Vernon walk-in clinic was thrown multiple lifelines, says MLA

Photo: Facebook/Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee

Harwinder Sandhu says the Sterling Centre walk-in clinic, the last such clinic in Vernon, did not close due to a lack of effort from the Ministry of Health.

The Vernon-Monashee MLA said herself, the ministry, Interior Health and local healthcare partners tried to work with the clinic for “over a year” on the eventual closure.

“We provided the clinic stabilization payments on two different occasions: $38,000 in February 2023; and, another $38,000 in August 2023,” said Sandhu in a Facebook post.

“On top of that, we offered the clinic the same stabilization funding options that have been accepted by other walk-in clinics across the province.”

Dr. Chris Cunningham previously told Castanet that the clinic was after more support rather than more funding. The clinic was looking for team-based health care support: a nurse, nurse practitioner, social worker, mental health, clerical support and, at times, security.

“They were presented a Urgent Primary Care Centre equivalent service contract, plus $75,000 in overhead per FTE, this offer was rejected,” said Sandhu.

“The Sterling Centre was a private clinic, but we sought to provide public supports to keep the clinic open. They rejected all offers. In the end, it was clinic leadership’s decision to close.”

The post also says the clinic was presented moving to the longitudinal payment model with a grace period until March 31, 2024 which Sandhu says was also rejected.

Sandhu said it’s never good news when a clinic shuts down and that she is the “last person that wants to see that happen in Vernon,” adding her disappointment in the closure.

The politicians said the NDP government is continuing to prioritize healthcare in Vernon pointing to the creation of the Urgent Primary Care Centre. It’s seen over 76,000 patient visits since opening in 2019 and attached over 2,000 people to a primary care provider.

She points to the UPCC, a same day appointment option, and pharmacists ability to treat 21 minor ailments as options for Vernonites.

“I want to assure residents that we are continuing to work hard to ensure that people have the healthcare services they need, and I will have more information on initiatives planned for Vernon in the near future.”