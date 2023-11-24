Vernon bakers feeling sugar shortage, results not so sweet

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Caken me Crazy display cabinet full of sweet treats as owner has stockpile of sugar.

There could be a shortage of Yuletide baked goods this holiday season thanks to a sugar shortage in Western Canada.

The shortage is being caused by an ongoing strike at a Vancouver sugar refinery operated by Rogers Sugar Inc.

More than 130 workers have been on the picket line since Sept. 28, as a proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year has been met with backlash from the union. The two are also clashing over wages and benefits.

Meanwhile, Vernon grocery stores and home bakers are feeling the sugar shortage. Butcher Boys and FreshCo said they have no sugar on their shelves.

Butcher Boys manager Kevin Michalko told Castanet if the issue doesn’t get resolved soon, it’ll be too late and the Christmas baking rush will have passed.

“We're just limited on what we can get right now, we're getting a little bit, but not a lot,” Michalko said.

The store is expecting a small sugar delivery on Friday — 10 bags of sugar and a couple cases of two kilogram bags — but Michalko said he expects it to sell right away.

Vernon bakeries have yet to feel the sugar shortage, but some are saying they’re not sure how long that can last.

Ara Metzner, owner of Caken Me Crazy, said she bought extra sugar supplies when she heard about the strikes.

“I was very alarmed by what I had heard. As an owner of a bakery that's one of your main ingredients,” Metzner said. “It's scary, because earlier in the year, the salt company was on strike and I felt that a little bit. So leading into this now, I kind of one upped the whole situation in the fact that I was on top of it right away.”

Hot Bread Shoppe owner Benjamin Cole said he wasn’t aware of the sugar shortage, he orders from food distributor Snow Cap and has “had no trouble (so far) getting sugar.”

Metzner said she spoke to the food distributor, which said it was able to find an Albertan sugar supplier but was limiting sugar to one bag per customer. Castanet reached out to Snow Cap for comment but didn’t hear back before publication.

Metzner said even though she has a small supply to get her through, she’s worried about the future if the strike continues.

“I'm a little scared in the sense that if there isn't a resolution in the new year, what will happen? Because sugar, we at the bakery, we rely on sugar here.”

She said a shortage could cause her to change her menu and re-evaluate custom orders.

It’s not clear when the strike will end, but the sugar shortage is expected to continue for a few weeks after employees get back to work.

-with files from Darren Handschuh