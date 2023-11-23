Prince George RCMP trying to locate man with connections to Vernon

Photo: RCMP

A man allegedly involved in an altercation involving a weapon in Vernon and who was the focus of a police Emergency Response Team incident last year has gone missing in Prince George.

Michael Hans Bopfinger was facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose stemming from an incident on July 23, 2022.

On that day, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded after a woman reported an altercation had taken place between her and a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at her.

In February 2023, the BC Prosecution Service said all charges had been stayed by the crown, but it's not clear why.

“After reassessing the decision, the Crown concluded the charge assessment standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings,” Gordon Comer, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson, said at the time.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, Prince George RCMP asked the public to be an eye out for the 48-year-old man, who was last seen near Edmonton Street and 14 Avenue on Tuesday.

He has not been seen since.

Bopfinger is described as a white man, standing five-foot-eight and weighing 240 pounds. He is balding with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark jacket and a light blue baseball cap.

Police said Bopfinger is known to hang around downtown Prince George, and has connections in Vernon.

Members of the public should not approach Bopfinger, but are advised to call their local police detachment if they spot him.

Anyone with information about Bopfinger is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.