Language House spreads knowledge as Syilx faces 'critical endangerment'

Syilx Language House is releasing its ninth book of elders' stories.

The book will be launched at the Vernon campus of Okanagan College on Dec. 1.

The event takes place 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Each year, elders fluent in the Okanagan Nation's native language publish recorded and transcribed stories in full n?syilx?n?/n?s?lx?in?, for the benefit of advanced language learners.

Storytellers Adam Gregoire and Victor Antoine of the Okanagan Indian Band, Grouse Barnes of Westbank First Nation, Herman Edward and Theresa Terbasket of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Thomas Pierre of the Penticton Indian Band, and the late Andrew McGinnis all share stories in the collection.

All collaborated in the project, and Antoine wanted the others to know that he "doesn't consider himself to be the last word. If they know a better word or translation to let him know," Syilx Language House says.

The Syilx language, n?syilx?n?/n?s?lx?in?, is spoken within the Okanagan Nation Alliance, which spans Southern B.C. and Northern Washington. It is spoken by Syilx Okanagan and Sinixt Nation members.

"The language connects us to the land and to each other as speakers, and is healing to us as people," says Michele Johnson.

Indigenous languages across North America are at a critical state of endangerment.

There are fewer than 40 fluent Syilx elders remaining.

Study of the language often fills a piece of learners they often didn't know was missing, the language house says.

SLH trains learners to record and transcribe fluent elders, and shares recordings with the learning community.

"We've been studying hard and we have excellent, very capable teachers and peers holding each other up," says Sqawa??lwút Alexis Tonasket, based near Spokane.

Currently, 30 'language warriors' including five teachers meet daily on Zoom for full-time language study.

The books are shared each year and can be found in local libraries, the Okanagan College library and UBC Okanagan library.

With the language critically endangered, the language house focuses its energy on creating "full, deep fluency" and recording of elders. It offers occasional evening lessons for the wider community.

"Everyone in the n?syilx?n?/n?s?lx?in? speaking territory should learn at least 10 words of the language," says Michele Johnson, and backs it up with an offer to teach them.

Want to learn? Contact SLH at [email protected].