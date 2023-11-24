Health minister promises increased supports for Vernon in wake of only walk-in's closure

Photo: Jon Manchester

More health supports have come to Vernon following the Sterling Centre walk-in clinic closure earlier this month, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says capacity will be increasing at downtown Vernon's Urgent and Primary Care Centre — “in that case, 30 urgent care visits in this quarter a day.”

Dix said Vernon’s UPCC is one of the "most popular" in the province.

When asked if there was any plans to open more such centres in Vernon due to high demand and perceived success, Dix said it’s something to consider.

“I think there's clearly very significant demand in the community, so that's something we're looking very seriously at,” Dix said.

The UPCC will increase capacity to triage and prioritize care, and the ministry will be working with the Division of Family Practice to increase same-day access for attached patients.

The ministry is also providing “significant investments” in the primary care network in the community, according to Dix.

The government has added 1,600 full-time equivalents to the primary care network across the province, he said.

“So across the board, primary care networks, urgent primary care centres — increased capacity. And really, a revolutionary change in primary care designed to support doctors and team-based care.”

Many Vernon residents remain without a family doctor, and since Nov. 15, have no walk-in clinic to attend.

Dix said the ministry won't impose decisions on communities when it comes to family practice. Instead, the province lets proposals come locally for approval.

Dix acknowledged “pretty significant demand” on the healthcare system, and said the key is to get new doctors from every source.

To do this, he listed the addition of 120 spaces at the UBC School of Medicine, the creation of the Simon Fraser University med school, changing how doctors are paid, and improving pathways for internationally trained doctors to practice in the province.

“There's not one answer to this problem, to this issue. It's dealing with it across the board,” Dix said.

“And of course, you don't solve the problem in family practice by taking from acute care either. ...We need the doctors there as well.”