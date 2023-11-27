Aura Chamber Choir celebrates holiday season with Christmas concert

Photo: Aura Chamber Choir

Vernon's Aura Chamber Choir celebrates the holiday season with a Christmas concert Dec. 2.

Hear Christmas carol favourites at From Heaven on High, at Trinity United Church.

Showtimes are Saturday Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Cellist Laura McPheeters and the Wind Jammers woodwind quintet will accompany the choir.

There will be plenty of audience singalongs sprinkled into the program.

The W. L. Seaton Honour Choir will also perform under the direction of award-winning teacher (and Aura member), Lana O’Brien.

A silent auction will also be held at the Saturday evening concert to help raise funds for a spring production of Bach's St. John’s Passion.