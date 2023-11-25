Vernon artist offering selling her work to raise money in the ongoing battle against cancer

Photo: Contributed

Susan Fiedler is making a bold statement about cancer.

The Vernon artist's new sterling silver pendants are striking a chord and making a statement that is both a protest and a powerful declaration of life.

Engraved “embrace life” in a unique heartbeat script on the front and “F cancer” on the reverse side, the pieces serve as a protective mantra.

Inspired by a triumphant personal cancer journey, Fiedler launched the F Cancer Embrace Life initiative in 2008.

The mission: to fundraise for patient services and foster an environment of support.

The call to arms against cancer has already made a profound impact, raising more than $300,000 for organizations like Inspire Health and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Fiedler’s creation is not just jewellery, it's a form of expression and therapy.

"I believe that to face the big battles, we need big words. Living with cancer requires bravery, self-awareness, and that secret source of power—a sense of humour," Fiedler said.

Ryan O'Quinn, director of development and advancement of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, called Fielder “one of a kind. Her ability to mend her art and vision with such a powerful message is astonishing. Her passion is palpable and clearly resonates through her timeless pieces and genuine commitment to building a better world.”

Ed Robertson, of Barenaked Ladies added, "F Cancer? I couldn't agree more! I wear the bracelet in honour of my mother, who I lost to lung cancer. We all have a reason — a relative, a friend, a co-worker."

Available now, the pendants start at $125 with four chain lengths and styles. Also available, the original “f cancer” sterling silver bracelet which comes in three sizes starting at $185, and a copper version beginning at $75.

Find the full collection in time for Christmas by clicking here.