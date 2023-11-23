Vernon's Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill gearing up for fourth annual Dish Out the Kindness fundraiser

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill will be serving up kindness again this holiday season.

The Vernon eatery is gearing up for its fourth annual Dish Out the Kindness fundraiser.

Running throughout December, the campaign supports the Salvation Army's House of Hope Food Bank.

For every regular-priced entree purchased, whether dine-in or takeout, The Roster will donate $5 towards its $5,000 target. The Roster will also contribute $5 from all gift certificate purchases of $50 or more.

“Food insecurity is at an all-time high in our city,” says owner Hussein Hollands. “The Salvation Army plays a crucial role in supporting our most vulnerable residents through their food bank, and the need in our community has never been greater. We feel as a restaurant in the business of feeding people, this cause holds a great significance for us to champion.”

The Salvation Army has been an anchor in Vernon for 117 years, providing essential assistance to families and individuals, including food, clothing, Christmas aid as well as emotional and spiritual care.

“Our organization relies on the generosity of our community to sustain the diverse resources and services we offer. The Roster's commitment is immensely valued, especially during this time of great need,” says corps officer Jen Thompson.