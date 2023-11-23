Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery to provide meals for hungry for Black Friday weekend

Photo: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

The Christmas gift of a fine sip can help feed the hungry in Vernon and Kelowna.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery's Holiday Hot Meals campaign launches today in support of the Kelowna Gospel Mission and Vernon Upper Room Mission.

For every spirit advent calendar or full-size bottle sold, the distillery will donate three hot meals.

The campaign is now in its fifth year, and continues to grow.

"We launch this campaign each year on Black Friday weekend to put a different kind of twist on the usual mad consumerism that is wrapped up in that day and the whole holiday spending push," says CEO Tyler Dyck.

"It's really quite simple; we 'pay it forward' by donating on behalf of those who wish to treat those on their holiday shopping list to a fine whisky, gin or vodka, or even that perfect holiday spirits advent calendar, but also like to know that their purchase goes towards making the holidays a little bit nicer for those that are less fortunate."

Over the last few years, the distillery has provided thousands of hot meals to the missions.