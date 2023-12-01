Vernon's NONA Lights for Kids Fundraiser starts Dec. 5

Photo: NONA

The NONA Lights for Kids Fundraiser will once again be a shining beacon this Christmas season.

The popular North Okanagan Neurological Association event takes place Dec. 3 to 31.

Presented by Match Eatery & Public House, people are invited to "gather your loved ones, hop in the car, and embark on a magical journey to witness the enchanting Christmas decorations" that are part of the John Christmas Light Tour 2023.

“NONA is an amazing organization, and I am grateful the John Christmas Light Tour can help support their valuable programs. This year I am proud to announce we are expanding the tour. In addition to the traditional tour, I will be releasing short tours for those in Coldstream and Armstrong, brought to you by Kal Tire,” said John Christmas.

NONA's downtown buildings will be transformed into a winter wonderland, adorned with festive decor crafted by local artist and sign designer Nancy Wilde. The lights and decorations will be on display every evening from 5 to 9 p.m.

"The event has captured the community's heart in the past two years, and we're thrilled to bring it back with even more magic. With the expanded tour, an engaging online silent auction, and partnerships with local businesses, we invite everyone to shop local and raise funds for NONA,” said executive director Helen Armstrong.

Supporting the cause is simple: donations to NONA Child Development Centre can be made on their website. Every dollar raised stays within the community, directly benefiting the programs and children served at NONA.

The community is also invited to a drive-through event on Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 pm.

The festive evening will feature a chance to meet Santa and his helpers, who will be spreading joy by distributing goodie bags to all the kids and offering exciting prize giveaways.

The services provided at NONA include speech therapy, infant development, autism services and many more. Every year, more than 850 children and families receive services from NONA.