Santa's Anonymous goes on a pub crawl to raise money for needy

Photo: Santa's Anonymous

Santa’s Anonymous is having a pub crawl – but unlike regular crawls, the goal is not to simply drink a lot of beer.

The aim of the event is to raise money for the charitable organization, which helps the needy at Christmastime.

President Perry Wainwright says the organization will be heading out on Dec. 1 and hitting 10 pubs in the community along with the Kalamalka Pipers.

“We leave the Army and Navy club at five, and then one group will go out to Alexander's and the other will go out to 1516,” said Wainwright. “And we just work our way back into town.”

People can catch the pipers at Rosters, Alexander’s Beach Pub, Uncle Daves, Sir Winston's, The Kal, 1516 Pub & Grill, Longhorn, Don Cherry’s, Boston Pizza, and Kelly O’Bryan’s. The group will be hitting all 10 sites in one evening.

It’s something Santa’s Anonymous has done for several years in the Vernon area.

“We go out to our local pub, (and) the pipers play a few tunes on their bagpipes and drums. And then we collect donations from patrons of the pubs that we are in.”

Wainwright said he’s hoping to raise more than he did last year, which was about $2,000.