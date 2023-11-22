Silver Star cross-country and snowshoe trails to open Friday morning

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Cross-country skiers anxious to hit the trails can rejoice Friday as SilverStar Mountain Resort opens its Nordic and snowshoe trails at 8:30 a.m.

SilverStar plans to open over 15 kilometres of Nordic and 14 km of snowshoe trails for the weekend and continues to monitor snowfall for a scheduled alpine opening on Nov. 30.

The Nordic terrain opening is all in the upper mountain and is recommended for intermediate and advanced skiers because only some trails will have set tracks.

Many mountain businesses will also open this weekend.

“It’s nice to see some snow and allow guests to come up and enjoy some winter,” says director of sales and marketing Ian Jenkins. “Although Mother Nature has not given us all the snow we asked for, we will be open for the season starting Friday.”

Restaurants in the village will be open every day, along with the ticket office and retail store, Evolve.

Hours starting Friday are: