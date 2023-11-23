Vernon RCMP offer tips to help prevent theft of holiday deliveries

Photo: RCMP

Black Friday deals will be followed by Cyber Monday buying – and porch pirates are just waiting for the opportunity to steal your stuff.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says: "Most delivery services offer tools that let you keep track of your packages as they make their way to you.

He also advises shoppers arrange for safe delivery spots and opt to receive immediate notifications a package has been delivered.

Vernon RCMP offer the following advice to keep your deliveries safe:

Install video cameras to deter thieves

Arrange for a delivery time when you are home

Utilize shipment tracking to receive updates as your items travel to their destination

Request a delivery notification. Once delivered, retrieve the item as soon as possible. The less time it is sitting unattended, the lower the risk of it being stolen

Can’t be at home? Have someone retrieve it for you

Have your package delivered to a post office of other pickup location

Add delivery instructions to leave items off the front step and out of sight at a rear or side door

If your package is stolen, file a report with the courier and notify police right away

Police remind everyone that these types of thefts don't only happen over the holidays and that practising these steps will reduce your chances of becoming a victim any time of year.