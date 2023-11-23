VJH lab tech fired under vax mandate says IH downplaying staffing pressures

Photo: Jon Manchester

A fired Vernon lab tech and union chief steward who lost her job under B.C.'s vaccine mandate says Interior Health is putting a rosy spin on chronic staffing issues at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Terri Perepolkin says IH's claim that firings under the mandate "did not have a significant effect" is "what I expected" and "a complete lie."

Interior Health executive director of clinical operations Chris Simms said last week that 96 per cent of the health authority's staff are fully immunized and the mandate, which B.C. is the only province to still have in place, has not been a major influence on staffing.

"It's just a complete lie, they're so overrun," says Perepolkin.

She says it's "maddening" to hear hospital management downplay the issue.

"The only reason the hospital keeps going is because the staff is amazing," she says.

While IH did not provide exact figures for the number of staff let go under the mandate, Perepolkin got those numbers under a Freedom of Information request.

While IH's response is from Dec. 30, 2022, it shows that the total number of staff dismissed as a result of non-compliance with vaccination policy was 895 in 2021 and 80 in 2022.

"Nine hundred and seventy-five is not insignificant," said Perepolkin.

The numbers show 70 of those fired were BCGEU members, 269 were BCNU members (nurses), 467 were in the HEU (Hospital Employees Union) and 38 in the HSA (Health Sciences Association).

Simms acknowledged that nursing is the most critical area of short-staffing, but that the situation is improving.

At the beginning of the year, VJH had a 21% nursing vacancy rate. That has now dropped to 18% with new permanent (46) and casual (63) hires.

The vacancy rate in support services is 5.6% at VJH.

IH's response to Perepolkin's FOI request stated: "COVID vaccination status was treated like any other vaccination status information that IH collects and we manage to ensure employees are 'job ready.'"

The information is collected along with criminal record history "in order to determine suitability for employment."

It also includes payroll data that shows the average number of staff across IH (regular and casual) increased in both 2021 and 2022 to almost 25,000.

Perepolkin says if the mandate were lifted, "it would certainly help."

She claimed the health authority's own fatigue rules are routinely waived so staff can work extra overtime shifts to fill gaps.

Perepolkin says the ER is always busy at Vernon Jubilee, and the Urgent and Primary Care Centre downtown is not a realistic replacement for the closure of the Sterling Clinic, Vernon's last walk-in.

"You can't get in without an appointment," she said, adding it mostly serves the street population and she would be "uncomfortable standing there with my kids....

"I just don't know what people will do. I don't want to bring my kids to the ER because they have a sore throat," she says, noting she hasn't had a family doctor since hers retired.

Kristine Congram, IH's clinical operations director for VJH, said in a video conference interview there are "no concerns" in the emergency department, which sees an average of 165 patients a day.

"We have the ability to flex up in staffing," said Congram.

But Perepolkin doubts the ER would be able to take on the 110 or so patients the walk-in saw every day.

Hospital management is monitoring ER numbers since the Sterling closure, and triggers have been put in place to bring in additional staff as needed.

Simms acknowledged it's "really tough" losing the clinic. "Especially for unattached (doctorless) patients, this is going to be difficult."

Meanwhile, a notice of civil claim filed last month in BC Supreme Court against provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry by Perepolkin and Jedediah Ferguson is seeking class-action certification.

It claims the vax mandate breached contractual employment agreements and that those fired are "directly affected by the misfeasance of the provincial officer of health in issuing the order and have been subjected to foreseeable ensuing harm as a result of such conduct."

Perepolkin says the province has acknowledged receipt of the claim, but there has been no further communication.

She expects it may take "four or five months" to get certified.