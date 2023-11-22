Truck, van, SUV collide on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A three-vehicle pileup is slowing traffic on Highway 97A at Spallumcheen Drive north of Vernon.

The crash involves a pickup, minivan and SUV.

The pickup is heavily damaged on the driver's side.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters and ambulance paramedics responded to the incident.

Two ambulances were seen leaving with lights flashing.

Flaggers are directing traffic at the crash scene, and the highway is reduced to a single lane in both directions.

The cause of the collision and severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.