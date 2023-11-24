British comedy comes to Vernon and District Perfroming Arts Centre

Photo: O Christmas Tea

British comedy lovers in Vernon will be excited to know that O Christmas Tea is coming to the Venron and District Performing Arts Centre.

“Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups!”

The show combines British propriety with love for the unexpected. Alastair Knowles and Aaron Malkin are proclaimed as master comedians who play Jamesy and James, respectively.

“When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the duo conjure wildly funny solutions to stay afloat, and sweep the audience out to sea in this jolly holiday escapade.”

The show is on Dec 21 at 7:30 p.m., tickets range from $35 to $69 and are on sale now at ticketseller.ca.

O Christmas Tea is described as rich in wordplay, comic personality and cleverly crafted interactive elements.

Malkin and Knowles are a three time London Impresario Award winning duo and O Christmas Tea is their flagship production.