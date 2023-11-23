Okanagan Humane Society says calls up since Vernon SPCA closure

It has been less than a week since the SPCA has shut its doors in Vernon, and already the Okanagan Humane Society is seeing an increase in calls.

Volunteer president Romany Runnalls is concerned about having enough resources to fill the gap left by the closure.

“It hasn't even been a week since the announcement, and people are turning to OHS,” Runnalls said Wednesday. “So we need the donors also to turn to OHS and understand that we need the support. We are not funded like the SPCA is.”

On Nov. 15, the SPCA announced its Vernon shelter would permanently close on Nov. 18. The organization said it will direct animals in need to its facilities in Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

Recently, rescuers found three abandoned cats in cages on Pleasant Valley Road. OHS believes it was a situation where pet owners were unable to find affordable housing. One cat had a note on its cage: "This one has a heart murmur, thank you for taking care of my cats."

"It's a perfect storm of the housing crisis – people are moving out and don't have places to take animals to because landlords are saying no to animals. They've got such a huge demand that they can pick and choose who they rent to – and it's also the cost of inflation,” said Runnalls.

There’s also a problem with pets breeding because owners can’t afford to get them fixed. Runnalls said OHS offers a pet assistance program to spay/neuter animals for low-income people.

Response for emergency animal rescues can still be made by calling the SPCA at 1-855-622-7722; for instances of neglect or abuse call 911.

Runnalls says the Humane Society has to prioritize animals that are most in need, but it also responds as quickly as it can.

The organization is running its Angels for Animals campaign until Dec. 31, during which donations will be matched by the Berbeewalsh Foundation up to $25,000.