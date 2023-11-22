Wanted man, prohibited driver arrested in Enderby traffic stop

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A traffic stop led to a pair of arrests in Enderby late Tuesday.

A wanted man and a prohibited driver were collared about 10:20 p.m., says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

A patrolling officer stopped a vehicle for a driving infraction near Fortune Road and Highway 97A, and the driver was detained after police checks confirmed he was prohibited from driving.

Also, the plates on the vehicle didn't match and it had no valid insurance.

"While the officer was dealing with the driver, the passenger, who had multiple arrest warrants, made a run for it and tried to flee on foot," says Terleski.

"The man didn't make it far, and he was easily taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit."

The driver was issued a number of tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act and was released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date.

The passenger, a 51-year old Enderby man, remains in custody and is expected to appear in court today.