Vernon youngster donates hair to kids in need

Photo: Sara White Isla's hair before and after the chop.

"OK, mommy, let's do it," Isla White told her mom.

That was the day the three year old got her hair cut and donated it to Wigs for Kids.

Sara White says her daughter's hair was down to her butt before she was finally able to convince her to chop it off.

"I'm like it's always getting caught and it tangles ... and then finally she's like 'OK, mommy, let's do it,'" says Sara.

Mom put Isla's hair in a braid and then Sara chopped it off herself. Isla then went to the hairdresser to get her 'do' fixed up by a professional.

Sara says she knew immediately that she wanted the hair to go to kids in need. She'd had a difficult birth with Isla and said "it wasn’t the best beginning."

She needed an emergency cesarean, an epidural failed, and spinal tap stopped her heart.

"For her first few moments, neither of us were breathing," says Sara. "Then she had a seizure, and then she was sent to Vancouver Children's Hospital for about six days."

Isla was sent home after passing checkups with flying colours, and three years later Sara says she's constantly in awe of her child.

Isla was "very excited" her donation was going public, and gave Sara a big hug, her mom says.

"Just from that hug, I could tell she knows the emotion behind (donating the hair)," said Sara.

Wigs for Kids uses donated hair to make wigs for children who are "not so fortunate to have such a full head of hair" for medical and other reasons.

Isla will be turning four in a few days and so far it's unknown if she'll grow her hair long again.