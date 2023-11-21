No water to parts of Westshore Estates Wednesday due to repairs to leaking line

Photo: Pixabay

Some residents of Westshore Estates will be without water tomorrow.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the service will be shut off to some addresses along Mountain Drive and Spruce Drive while crews repair a waterline leak.

The service outage will impact properties at the following addresses from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22:

Odd number addresses from 507 to 659 Mountain Drive

Even number addresses from 598 to 610 Mountain Drive

All addresses from 36 to 78 Spruce Drive

The RDCO recommends that before the taps are turned off, residents store sufficient drinking water to get them through until service is restored and fill a bathtub or large container to use for toilet flushing. You also might want to have some hand sanitizer on standby.

Property owners should also shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water, isolate the supply to hot water tanks or avoid running hot water as impurities could be drawn into the tank.

Once the damaged line is repaired, RDCO staff will flush the distribution system to remove impurities. Affected customers should run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.