The Debaters bring live show to Vernon for one night only

Photo: Vernon District and Performing Arts Centre

If you’re looking to start your holiday season off with some laughs, The Debaters promise to deliver.

Made famous by the radio show of the same name, The Debaters are ready to engage with their audience whether it’s with their side-splitting stand-up or off-the-cuff ad-lib.

The comedic team will be in Vernon for a one-night show at the Vernon District & Performing Arts Centre this Friday.

Host Steve Patterson will be joined by two of Canada's top headlining stand-up comics, Katie-Ellen Humphries and Graham Clark.

The show kicks off with solo sets of stand-up comedy from all three world-class comics and is followed by a quasi quiz show where the audience will ultimately choose the winner.

“What a great way to kick off the holiday season by having a good laugh with family and friends,” says performing arts centre artistic director Erin Kennedy.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $45. They can be purchased online or by calling Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW