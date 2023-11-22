Where will residents of former Swan Lake homeless encampment go?

Chelsey Mutter

As the Swan Lake homeless encampment is cleared out, it's still not clear where dozens of former inhabitants will go now.

Clean up of the encampment north of Vernon began on Monday. An estimated 60 people living there were told they had to vacate the area.

Laurie Case, Turning Points executive director of communications, said it's difficult to know where people will go.

Case said homelessness is growing at a “staggering” rate, and the demographic has changed over the years to include more seniors and middle income families.

“There's so many factors that are contributing to homelessness,” Case said. “We try to provide a continuum of services that are addressing folks at various stages of homelessness or on their housing journey.”

As examples, she pointed to Turning Points outreach, shelter, supportive housing and affordable housing options.

Castanet asked Vernon RCMP if it was concerned about people from the encampment relocating into the city, and if police had any action plans.

“People relocating into or out of our communities in general is not a policing issue," said Const. Chris Trelseki.

Case said she didn’t know if there will be a noticeable increase in unhoused people finding shelter around the city. However, she pointed to a pilot project Turning Points launched on Monday which aims to divert people out of the shelter system.

“That might mean something as simple as connecting them with their home community if they're not from here. Or it might be as simple as helping someone get access to their ID or their birth certificate, because that might be a barrier that's preventing them from accessing some other need in their housing journey," Case said.

This pilot project is being operated five days per week in collaboration with the Okanagan Regional Library. Turning Points staff will be working out of the Vernon Library on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will be working out of Gateway Services Building on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Case said she hopes the service becomes a place where Turning Points can help folks find the right supports for them in town.

Turning Points saw 124 people in Vernon secure permanent housing so far this year.