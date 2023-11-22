Vernon pediatrician calls out province for slow pace of change in childhood diabetes care

Photo: Jon Manchester BC Diabetes website.

A Vernon pediatrician is calling for change in the way young patients' childhood diabetes is managed.

Dr. Michael Cooke of the Vernon Diabetes Clinic says parents who choose the latest and "better" technology for their children are being denied nursing support services in schools because the tech has yet to be approved by Health Canada.

Cooke says the government healthcare system will cover insulin pumps and newer technology like libre systems, which alert the wearer to blood glucose levels.

But Cooke laments the slow pace of change in Canada where libres are relatively new, despite them being available around the world for more than decade before they were approved here.

"We've seen dramatic changes in the last five to 10 years," he says.

Still, intervention by the patient or caregiver is required, and data has to be input into the device.

But now, he says doctors at BC Diabetes in Vancouver have developed their own looping program, which allows Dexcom and Omnipod devices to communicate independently and, using algorithms, automatically adjust insulin delivery.

Cooke has "dozens" of patients using the system and says it is "safe, effective and better."

However, Health Canada won't recognize it, calling it basically a 'hack' and 'off-label' insulin delivery system.

"The common saying among anyone with diabetes in Canada is 'tired of waiting,'" says Cooke, who is going public to advocate for change "out of frustration."

"We have kids looping, and their numbers are much better," he says. "Their lows are much fewer and less severe."

But nursing support services cuts their plans, calling it "do-it-yourself" care and "we don't cover it."

Cooke says he's willing to work with the education system to develop care plans, "but they have no appetite for it ... It's a circular loop," he says somewhat ironically of the system's regard for looping.

Cooke says looping under doctor care has been a proven success.

"It prevent highs and lows better than the regular system," he claims. "But they [the government] won't even have the discussion. I'm just trying to meet families where they want to be for their care."

Tension over looping has even reached the point that health workers demand to see parents' phones to see if they have looping apps on them, Cooke alleges.

He says it's a bureaucratic system that doesn't fit well with emerging diabetes technology.

Cooke says parents should still be able to have nursing support backup for their children in schools if they choose looping.

"It's bizarre that parents can't choose how to manage their child's diabetes," he says.

Meanwhile, the situation is playing out across the province.

Nursing support services provides support for children with complex health care needs in schools and community settings across B.C. It's administered by BC Children's Hospital.

Families must be referred to the free service, which offers help with a wide range of health care needs.

BC Diabetes says open source software is a groundbreaking revolution in diabetes care and an "artificial pancreas" that is the "technological cure of Type 1 diabetes."

The organization predicts that within five years, more than 50 per cent of individuals living with Type 1 diabetes will be looping.