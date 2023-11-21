Public asked to help identify man in Vernon gun-pointing incident

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a gun-pointing incident.

Police say the man is wanted for questioning after a firearm was pointed at another person in the parking lot of a business on the 4300 block of 27th Street the evening of Oct. 14.

About 8 p.m. that night, a customer had a brief verbal exchange with a man who was yelling at staff inside the business.

"When the customer left, the suspect followed them to the parking lot and started a physical confrontation and allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the victim," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers immediately responded and established containment of the area, however, the suspect was not located.

The incident was recorded on video surveillance, and police have released an image of the suspect, who is described as Caucasian, in his 20s, tall, and slim with a brown moustache and bowl-cut hair.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing light-coloured shorts and a blue sweatshirt with white and red lettering on the back.

If you can identify the person or have information that may assist police in identifying him, contact Const. Boudreau at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2023-18299 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.