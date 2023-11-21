Silver Star AAP approves takeover of community sewer services

Photo: Silver Star Resort Association

Only one person opposed a regional district takeover of sewer services at Silver Star in alternative approval process that concluded Monday.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says it will now adopt the necessary bylaws to authorize the service and a loan authorization bylaw to allow for the borrowing of up to $4.5 million.

The moves will facilitate the acquisition, operation and maintenance of the Silver Star sewer utility.

The district will purchase the assets of Silverhawk Utlities for $6 million, payable over four years, plus a contingent liability to pay Silverhawk an additional $800 per new additional 'pillow unit' for a period of 10 years, calculated on impact to the system from new connections and development.

Ten per cent of electors, estimated at 153, would have been necessary to defeat the proposal without a referendum being held.

Only a single elector response form was received, the RDNO says.

Sewer fees at the Star have been an issue for years.

In 2019, the Silver Star Property Owners Association launched a fundraising campaign to fight what it called an "unregulated monopoly" and "intolerable" sewer rates.

The group said Silver Star at that time had the highest sewage utility rates in B.C.