Lumby resident dreams of building high-tech recycling facility after bottle depot closure

One Lumby resident is determined to keep waste out of the landfill and forests.

Calvin De Jong hopes to open a recycling centre in Lumby following the closure of the village’s bottle depot earlier this year.

De Jong says the area had problems with illegal dumping even when the recycling facility was open.

“I have always been astonished by the amount of waste I find while out in the forest and streams. It's a serious issue that needs new, innovative ways of dealing with the problem,” says De Jong.

He believes recycling needs to be made easier and that education is needed to see waste as a resource.

De Jong aims to open a new and better recycling facility. Someday, he hopes to expand it using technology that could make landfills obsolete.

The plant would be geared towards rural residents as people in the village have scheduled recycling pickup.

He calls it “a means to help work towards a circular economy that can also be profitable for business.

“Today's recycling facilities aren't able to manage waste properly, leaving up to two thirds either being incinerated or sent to landfills,” he says.

The first step to De Jong's plan is to seek funding to open the facility. He’s started a GoFundMe and is hoping to raise $10,000, which would purchase two pieces of small equipment.

He’s also hoping for someone to donate a location while he gets the business off the ground. If that’s not possible, De Jong says his alternative would be to have recycling bins where people could drop items off for pick up.

Eventually, he would like to do all steps of recycling in house. He says materials currently go through two to three different facilities before being repurposed. He’d like to use technology to condense that process.

“We hope through donations, investors, and grants from big corporations and governments we can grow rapidly into a high-tech recycling facility using the newest innovations in the recycling industry,” said De Jong.

For now, he’s focusing on raising funds and hopes get started in the coming months.