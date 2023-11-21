Dementia workshops help Vernon plan for aging demographics

Photo: City of Vernon

Community training is being offered on dementia in Vernon.

The City of Vernon and Vernon Seniors Action Network are hosting training sessions this week.

The workshop is designed for community service providers and organizations who work directly with the public, including seniors and community members living with dementia and their caregivers, the city says.

"We expect to see an increasing number of older adults and people living with dementia in our community in the coming years," says long range planner Barbara Everdene.

"This training is meant to help participants not only communicate effectively, but also recognize and adapt to the needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers, while ensuring that programs and services offered throughout the community are inclusive of their needs."

Three sessions will be held at Lakers Clubhouse (7000 Cummins Road) with dementia advocate Christine Thelker and members of Simon Fraser University's DemSCAPE (dementia-inclusive streets and community access, participation and engagement) team.

Thursday, Nov. 23 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-3:30 p.m.

The workshop is free, however, advance registration is required through Eventbrite.

Over the past year, the City has been engaging with the community on the development its first Age and Dementia Friendly Community Plan.

The plan will be presented to council in the next few weeks, and will highlight community needs and priorities to help inform future city plans, policies and programs.