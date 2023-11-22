Lake Country clinic increases walk-in capabilities in wake of Vernon clinic closure

Photo: Google Street View

A Lake Country clinic is expanding its walk-in capabilities following the closure of Vernon’s last walk-in clinic.

Turtle Bay Medical Clinic in Winfield is offering more walk-in time slots in response to the Greater Vernon area now having fewer medical care options.

“With the recent closure of Sterling Walk-in Clinic in Vernon, we have been able to increase walk-in appointment availability at our Lake Country location, Turtle Bay Medical, Monday to Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Evolve Allied Health said in a Facebook post.

The facility offers both walk-in and family medicine services, though it’s currently not accepting new patients for its family doctors.

Vernon’s last walk-in clinic, Sterling Centre, permanently closed its doors on Nov. 15.

Residents are now without a dedicated walk-in clinic, left with the Urgent Primary Care Centre, which takes same-day appointments, or the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency department.

An Interior Health representative previously told Castanet that UPCC appointments typically fill up within the first hour of phone lines opening.

The Lake Country clinic says patients can visit medimap.ca for current wait times.

To schedule an appointment with Turtle Bay Medical Clinic, call 778-480-6890 or visit 802-11850 Oceola Rd. in Lake Country.